In memoriam: Toledo unions plant 5,000 American flags to honor memory of members who've died

The unions usually hold an in-person Memorial Day observance to remember those who have passed, but this year decided to go with a public memorial for all to see.

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 has thrown many monkey wrenches over the past year and Memorial Day may become another victim.

If you drive down the Anthony Wayne Trail you may notice a few flags near South Avenue - 5,000 to be specific. Toledo unions got together and put these flags out Friday for all the union members who have lost their lives.

Normally they have a celebration in person but with coronavirus protocols still in place they felt this was the best way to show their lost brothers and sisters that they are remembered and it was an emotional day for these folks.

"At first we looked at this long row of strings and like wow what a daunting task but as we got these flags put in and get the honks that we’re getting from the community it’s been a very emotional day," said Kevin Dalton, president of the Toledo Federation of Teachers.

"We think about our fallen brothers and sisters of the last year and all the things we want to do to make our workplace safer and this is really in honor of that."