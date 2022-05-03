Toledo under traffic enforcement blitz May 23-June 5

The blitz coincides with the national “Click it or Ticket” campaign and includes the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department will be conducting a traffic enforcement blitz starting May 23, 2022.

The blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations with an emphasis placed on identifying speed, seatbelt and OVI (operating a vehicle under the influence) offenders.

The dates will be random during this period and officers will be assigned to areas where there have been a higher number of traffic complaints and reported accidents.

The blitz coincides with the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign and runs through June 5, including the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Funding comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the form of a grant that is administered through the State of Ohio Department of Criminal Justice.

Officers assigned to the blitz are paid on an overtime basis and are in addition to the regularly assigned officers on the shift.