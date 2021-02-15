Toledo-area trash collection suspended for Tuesday due to winter storm

Collections will resume Wednesday on a one-day delayed schedule.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Republic Services is suspending Tuesday trash collection in the Toledo area due to the impending winter storm.

This precautionary measure is to ensure the safety of workers. Republic covers portions of Lucas County and the northern half of Wood County, and portions of Monroe and Lenawee counties in Michigan.

Republic expects to resume collections Wednesday. Collections for the remainder of the week will be on a one-day delayed schedule.

Residents are reminded to ensure carts and cans are placed curbside in a location that does not interfere with snow removal. All materials intended for collection must be placed outside by 7 a.m. and be free of ice and snow.