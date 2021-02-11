3 Things to Know: Toledo mayor wins re-election, BG eyes $3M in road repaving, salmonella outbreak widens

These are the top stories WTOL 11 viewers are into on Wednesday. Miss out? Catch up now.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Welcome to mid-week! If you just couldn't stay up for all the Election Night action with us last night, no worries. We've got you covered with the top stories right here, election and otherwise.

Toledo voters return Kapszukiewicz to office

With all precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals show voters have returned incumbent Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz to office over former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner.

Kapszukiewicz carried 68.90% of the vote, with challenger Finkbeiner tallying 29.71%, according to unofficial results. The Board of Election must complete its canvass of ballots by Nov. 23 for the results to be finalized.

Kapszukiewicz declared victory early during Election Night, giving a speech to supporters and the media just after 9 p.m. At that time, only a small percentage of votes had been counted.

“Toledo’s future is as bright as we dream it to be," said Kapszukiewicz. "And tonight by a record margin, Toledoans overwhelmingly voted to embrace that future and reject the past.”

$3M in federal funds eyed for side streets in Bowling Green

Bowling Green could see millions of dollars worth of improvements to residential streets starting as early as next year.

The city would like to use federal funding to work on streets that have gone without maintenance for what they say is way too long.

The city administration has proposed using up to $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to repave side streets that are in need of improvements.

Nationwide salmonella outbreak sickens more across US

The number of people sickened and hospitalized in a nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to fresh, whole onions from a region of Mexico has increased, the Centers for Disease Control said in recent days. Multiple recalls for the onions have been issued.