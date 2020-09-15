Toddler recovering from suspected opiate overdose in west Toledo

Police said the 24-year-old mother told officers her 2-year-old toddler swallowed an unidentified drug belonging to her or friends that were visiting the apartment.

Toledo police responded just before 5 p.m. Monday to an apartment at the 2200 block of Stirrup Lane in west Toledo.

According to a police report, the 24-year-old mother told officers her toddler swallowed an unidentified drug belonging to her or her friends that were visiting the apartment.

The report said the 2-year-old subsequently was acting strangely and then lost consciousness. It was believed the child ingested an opiate and overdosed. First responders gave the toddler nalaxone to reverse the opiate effects and administered CPR.

The child then regained consciousness and vomited, the report said, and was taken to a hospital. Police said that the toddler is expected to survive.