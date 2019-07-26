The concentration level of algae in Lake Erie is prompting the city of Toledo to being daily testing of drinking water. The city says there is currently no problem with the drinking water system, and the monitoring dashboard says the water is safe.

Until Friday's decision to increase the test frequency, the drinking water usually was tested every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Microcystin test results for Friday show the intake crib and surgewell both below 5 parts per billion and just slightly above detection limit in the raw water. The city said all others are at non-detectable levels and tap is non-detect.