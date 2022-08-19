'No questions asked': Toledo to hold gun buyback for gas gift cards

Participants can receive up to $250 in gas gift cards for a single gun in the buyback event.

The city of Toledo is holding a gun buyback event on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Frederick Douglass Center in central Toledo.

The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will accept any gun in exchange for gas gift cards, 'no questions asked.' No ID is required to surrender a weapon.

According to a flyer from the city, guns can be exchanged for the following amounts in gift cards:

Handguns: $100

Shotguns and rifles: $200

Automatic weapons: $250

Ammunition may also be returned, but cannot be exchanged for gift cards.

The number of firearms surrendered is equal to the number of gift cards received, but quantities are limited and subject to availability. All gift cards are valid at any BP gas station.

Both functioning and non-functioning firearms are accepted, but weapons must be cleared and unloaded of ammunition when surrendered.

For questions regarding the event, call the city of Toledo at 419-936-2020 or click here.

