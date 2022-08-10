City employees to evaluate residential lead water lines in two Toledo neighborhoods

City employees will knock on doors in two Toledo neighborhoods to determine if residents' pipes require replacement.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees from Toledo's Division of Water Distribution will be in the city's Old West End and Junction neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to determine the locations of some of the city's 3,000 remaining lead water lines.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the selected dates, employees will knock on doors in the neighborhoods. To identify themselves, they will be wearing "Got Lead?" t-shirts and will carry a city ID badge. They will also wear masks and gloves inside homes.

Staff will ask to enter homes to test water pipes that may be contaminated with lead. If the pipe contains lead, the resident will be registered for the lead line replacement program, a program that will replace lead pipes for residents free of charge between 2022 and 2023.

If no one is home, staff will leave a document instructing residents on the way to test their pipes for lead, after which they can report it to the city.

Below is a video including lead pipe testing instructions:

The Lead Pipe Replacement Program is funded by $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will continue through 2026. Each year, the city of Toledo will work to remove lead water pipes from different Toledo neighborhoods.





