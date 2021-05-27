Toledo City Council passes temporary water bill relief assistance

Qualified residents can make payments to erase outstanding debt.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Relief is on the way for those behind on their water bills in Toledo.

Today City Council is creating a temporary water debt relief assistance program to help those who have accumulated debt from public utilities.

The temporary program will run from August of 2021 until August 2022 and is open to qualified low-income, senior citizens, and disabled residential costumers.

The new program will allow costumers to pay a small percentage of their accumulated debt over 12 months resulting in complete debt relief at the end of that period.