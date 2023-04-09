Toledo teen shows appreciation to 911 operator who took her call and kept her calm, saving her mother's life

On Aug. 23, Yolanda Mclendon, 16, called Lucas County's 911 dispatch center and was connected with Penny Welker, an operator she credits with saving her mom's life.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Having to call 911 is never an easy moment for anyone. But having someone on the other end who helps in that time of need can fill us with gratitude. For a Toledo family, that gratitude was something they needed to share with the 911 operator who helped in a big way.

At midnight on Aug. 23, 16-year-old Yolanda Mclendon made a call to Lucas County's 911 dispatch center. She was connected with Penny Welker, a 911 operator that she attributes to saving her mother's life.

On the call, you can hear Yolanda describe her mother's condition, saying that "last night she was talking funny and that's one of the symptoms of a stroke."

It was the third time Yolanda's mother, Jamery Mclendon, had suffered a stroke.

Welker was calm and attentive in response. "Honey, you're awesome," Welker said during Yolanda's 911 call. "I've already got crews heading out. You did so good."

Mclendon, 40, suffered two strokes in 2020. Yolanda knew the signs.

"I just remember when it happens, the first time that her talking and walking was off," said Yolanda said.

For 911 operators, the dispatch is usually when the interaction between them and the caller ends. But Yolanda said her operator that day deserved more.

"I decided to come here (to the dispatch center) today to show my appreciation to Ms. Penny because she told me I did a great job when I called 911 for my mom," Yolanda said.

With a bouquet of flowers, she let "Ms. Penny" know how she made her feel.

"What we do here, it's a rewarding job and it's a challenging job. But part of it is you don't know what happens in calls," Welker said. "So for someone to go out of their way to make an effort to show their appreciation for just one teeny part you played in it, beyond words, awesome."

Mclendon said her strokes are caused by high blood pressure. She's now on the road to recovery and proud to have the support of local first responders and her own daughter who would jump into action to save her.

The Lucas County 911 call center is currently hiring and looking for operators who can handle high call volumes but also remain calm, just like Welker. Anyone interested can apply by clicking the job opportunities tab at this link.