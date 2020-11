Jade Tomkins was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from the area of Holland Sylvania and Airport Hwy.

Jade Tomkins reportedly left home without permission with a known friend from Ogden. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Tomkins was wearing a red, blue and white jacket with black and blue pants at the time. She is 5'7" and 120 lbs.

If you see her, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Missing Juvenile: 13 Y/O Jade Tomkins is missing from the Holland Sylvania/Airport area. She is 5’7 /120. She was last seen wearing a red, blue and white jacket with black and blue pants. If you have seen her call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 pic.twitter.com/fVmXbmaiTD — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) November 6, 2020