Teen arrested after allegedly flashing gun in Toledo bowling alley

Toledo police said the 15-year-old injured officers who were trying to arrest him at Miracle Lane Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night after police said he flashed a gun at another customer inside a west Toledo bowling alley.

Toledo police were called to Miracle Lanes on Jackman Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a report of a someone with a gun.

Officers said the manager pointed out the juvenile whom witnesses said had flashed the weapon. The teenager fled police and actively resisted officers when they tried to arrest him inside the bowling alley, Toledo police said.

Two officers were injured in the struggle but declined to seek medical attention, according to police report.

The 15-year-old was taken to the juvenile detention center. He faces charges of illegally carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

