Toledo Symphony moves weekend performance to free, online-only streaming format following Stay-at-Home Advisory

Beethoven 1 & Mozart's Clarinet Concerto will now be held without a live, in-person audience. Instead, the Toledo Symphony will stream the event online for free.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Symphony will be moving a previously scheduled performance to an online-only livestream, following recommendations by Gov. Mike DeWine and Lucas County's Stay-at-Home Advisory.

TSO will perform without a live, in-person audience this weekend. The program will feature Beethoven 1 and Mozart's Clarinet Concerto, streamed for free on TSO's new streaming platform.

“Through this crisis, our vision has been to serve our community with live performances,” said Zak Vassar, President & CEO of TAPA, in a press release on Thursday. “Music and movement are so critical now, as we crave an escape from the headlines. While our extensive safety protocols have kept our performers and audience members safe so far this season, we recognize that it’s appropriate to take this weekend’s performances of music by Beethoven and Mozart completely virtual.”

Anyone will be able to watch using the TAPA Streaming website or app on Apple TV and Roku devices.

The concert will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

Those with in-person tickets can turn in their tickets as a charitable contribution to the Toledo Symphony and receive a tax deduction receipt.