Toledo's summer youth program aims to keep kids busy

There are dozens of opportunities for kids to have, fun, learn, play games, earn money, and perform this summer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — School is almost out for the summer and parents in Toledo will be looking for something to keep their kids occupied and out of trouble.

With that in mind, the city is once again promoting dozens of summer programs that kids can take part in as part of their ‘Summertime in the 419’ initiative.

On Saturday, the city kicked off the initiative with a party.



Resource tables set up at Joe. E. Brown park gave the community an idea of the kinds of programs on offer.



There are around one hundred programs throughout the city this summer – focusing on everything from sports to art, to healthy living, outdoor activities, entrepreneurship, podcasting, beginner piano, urban farming, and more. In short, there is something for everyone.



Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says the initiative is aimed at giving the youth something to do on their time off.



"They're important. We care about them. We have things for them to do. And if we can continue to do things like that, I believe that the good, positive, healthy options in their lives can outweigh some of the less positive options that sometimes confront kids," said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

The initiative is part of a wider plan to lesson youth violence in the city, especially when the weather is warmer. A familiar complaint from community members in the past few years has been that kids don’t have anything to do.

Most of the programs that are taking part in the initiative are run by private organizations.

There is a cost for many of the programs. For instance, the acting camp run by the Children’s Theatre Workshop costs between $175 and $220, but many of the other programs are low-cost or free.

And if transportation is a problem, TARTA is offering the Youth Summer Blast Pass.

From June 1 through August 31 kids and teenagers from 6-19 can ride free to travel around Toledo.

For a full list of activities that are a part of the Summertime in the 419 initiative, click here.