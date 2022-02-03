Toledo sponsors snow sculpture contest

Express your creative side with snow.

TOLEDO, Ohio —



Now that a winter storm has delivered plenty of snow, the City of Toledo Wants to see how creative residents can be with that white stuff.

City officials announced a snow sculpture contest Thursday.

The city's Department of Parks and Youth Services will sponsor the event through Monday.

To enter, participants should build a snow sculpture, take a photo of the creation, and post that photo on social media with the hashtag #SnowedInToledo. The deadilne to enter is noon, Monday.

City officials will review the entries and choose winners in a variety of categories, including:

Best traditional snowman/snowwoman

Best snow creature

Most unusual snow sculpture

Best snow sculpture built in a City of Toledo park

For anyone who can't get outdoors into the snow, the city also wants to see entries built indoors with objects such as cotton balls, tissues or marshmallows. The same contest categories will apply to these entries.