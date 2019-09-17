TOLEDO, Ohio — Are allergies really bad right now? Because everyone here seems to have something in their eyes. Or, it's just a side effect of experiencing the touching and tearful homecoming of Petty Officer 2nd Class Russell Jackson, who surprised his three children with a visit to DeVeaux Elementary on Friday.

Petty Officer Jackson is in the Navy Reserves and was deployed to Germany for a year. The family doesn't know how long he will be back since he's in the reserves, but he sure made the most of returning to his children, third-grader Nicole Russell, fifth-grader Natalie Russell, and seventh-grader Nathan Russell, at DeVeaux Elementary.

Video: Surprising Nicole

Video: Surprising Natalie and Nathan

He surprised Nicole, Natalie and Nathan while his wife taped the hugs. The family graciously shared the reunion video with us.

Thank you for your service, Petty Officer Jackson, and enjoy your family time.

RELATED: Army staff sergeant reunites with puppy he found while on duty in Iraq

RELATED: WWII veteran buys $1,500 worth of Chick-Fil-A for military families to celebrate 92nd birthday