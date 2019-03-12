TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo residents are being advised of a new scam reported by the local branch of the Social Security Administration. The bottom line is, if you're not expecting money and something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

According to Erin Thompson, public affairs specialist at the Toledo branch of the SSA, "(there) have been two local reports of people being mailed a 'US Treasury SSA check' for $2,000 and then getting text messages from 'fake Social Security' asking if they have deposited the money."

"The scammers are then instructing the recipient to send a copy of their account and routing number to confirm the deposit. The texts eventually become threatening and indicate arrest," Thompson said. "The phone number calling was 224-353-4422. Since paper checks are rare and recipients of Social Security benefits are used to direct deposit, victims of this scam have reached out to us and NOT cashed the checks."

Remember the following:

Social Security will not send you an email asking you to give your personal information, such as your Social Security number, date of birth, or other private information.

Social Security employees will never threaten you.

If there’s a problem with your Social Security record, Social Security will mail you a letter.

If Social Security needs you to submit payments, the agency will provide instructions in the letter, including options to make those payments.

Should you receive a check and a text similar to above, contact the local Social Security office at 1-800-772-1213.

The Social Security office encourages you to use the new online form to report Social Security phone scams to disrupt the scammers and help the agency reduce this type of fraud, and reduce the number of victims.

