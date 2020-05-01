TOLEDO, Ohio — What better gift is there then the gift of life. Two Toledo sisters expected to welcome a new member to their families this holiday season and received quite the surprise. Each delivered its newborn baby on the same day.

Mackenzie Hogan and Mallory Jesko both had due dates in January, but both ended up delivering their newborn baby girls Saturday morning.

Taylor and Mallory Jesko were expecting their child on January 5. Mackenzie and Ryan Hogan were originally due January 10, but doctors then ordered a c-section for Saturday, January 3.

On Saturday morning, Ryan got a text from his brother-in-law that they were also headed to the hospital as Mallory had started contractions.

At 11:05 a.m., the Hogans welcomed their second child, Kendall weighing in around nine and a half pounds. Surprisingly, just 13 minutes later, the Jeskos said hello to their third child Cora, who weighs just over seven pounds.

Both couples said the thought of having the same date never really crossed their minds.

"No I figured we would be close but never the same date," Mackenzie Hogan said, "let alone the same."

"We were just happy to go through the process together," Mackenzie's sister Mallory said, "so to have the same due dates you know at the end, it was just like the icing on the cake."

Both mothers and the babies are doing well. The families said they are looking forward to seeing the two sisters grow up together as best friends united along with the parents with this special common day.

