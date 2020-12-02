TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 43,000 people around the world now have coronavirus, with 1,000 people dead.

As the virus is spreading across the world, one local organization is trying to fight it.

Although there is currently no risk of coronavirus in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, Toledo Sister Cities International is collecting money to buy and send face masks and disposable medical gowns.

Many areas in China are suffering from the epidemic and there is now a shortage of these supplies.

Toledo has sister cities in China, Japan, Spain, Brazil, Poland, Hungary, Tanzania, Germany, India and Pakistan.

Here's where you can donate if you want to help.

