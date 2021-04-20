Calling all artists! Brighten up Toledo with your own 2D art submission

The Art Commission is accepting original designs for signal box wraps through May 4.

You can help brighten up the streets of downtown by submitting your own 2D artwork!

The Art Commission is still accepting submissions for signal box wraps through May 4.

The theme was selected to highlight northwest Ohio’s native plants and animals. Selected designs will appear on various signal boxes on Jefferson Avenue.

The contest is open to all 2D artists including graphic designers, illustrators, painters and photographers. Submissions must be original artwork and can be created in any medium, so long as it is submitted as a high-resolution digital image without loss of integrity or quality.

Winners will receive a $500 honorarium, funded by the City of Toledo.