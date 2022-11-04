Toledo to pay woman hit by police cruiser $278,000

Toledo City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to settle the lawsuit from the woman injured in a 2019 crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a $278,000 settlement with a Toledo woman after being injured in a crash with a Toledo police cruiser.

City officials have reached a deal with Kelly Molter, who was injured in the January 2019, crash.

In 2020 Molter and her husband sued the city, asking for compensation for her injuries, which required multiple surgeries and a lengthy rehabilitation, according to court documents.

The crash happened Jan. 13, 2019, when Officer Nicole Tucker was driving south on Byrne Avenue and went through a red light at the intersection of Hill Avenue, striking a vehicle driven by Molter, court documents said.

The officer was not on the way to an emergency or other service call and did not have lights or sirens running on the Ford Explorer cruiser, according to court documents.

Toledo police cited Tucker for a red-light violation after the crash, court documents said.