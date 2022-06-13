Residents want Historic South End senior center reopened

Senior citizens frustrated that Mayores Senior Center is still not fully reopened after shutting down during the pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the region braces for record-breaking, triple-digit heat later this week, one Toledo senior center where people can cool off remains closed.

In the Historic South End, Mayores Senior Center, which was forced to close during the pandemic, has only been able to partially reopen because of staffing issues.

About 15 senior citizens who rely on the center said that without regular access to Mayores, their quality of life is diminished. They say they are angry and frustrated.

"I think I done got a little older by worrying about this place being closed like that," said Linda Carter, who has been a regular a Mayores Senior Center for about 10 years.

As with many senior centers and other public spaces, Mayores Senior Center was forced to shut its doors in 2020 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. But unlike others, it's still not fully reopened.

"Pandemic kinda basically closed it," said Roberto Martinez, who has been a regular a the center for about 10 years. "Except for the essentials for the seniors. Which is the commodities and for the food box that they have. But actually, there's really no place else to go."

There are other centers, but these folks said transportation can be an issue.

Plus, they like this location because Mayores offers translation services and it caters to their social and health needs.

Doni Miller, the CEO of the Neighborhood Health Association, said local officials are desperately trying to reopen the site.

"We have provided services at that site for more than 20 years. And we've done that consistently. The difficulty right now is again, the same difficulty that people are experiencing in other organizations. And that's the ability to find qualified staff to run the organization," Miller said.

But as they wait, some senior citizens worry as the hot summer months approach.

"Maybe it's not 90's, 90's now but it will be in a few months. There's a lot of people that don't have air conditioning. They come here during the day for a cooling center. It's not open so what are they gonna do?" said Marlene VanNorman, who has been a regular at the center for five years.

Many questions remain unanswered, but Miller said the first step will be to hire a new director for the center.

"To get it open, we need a full-time director," she said. "Somebody who has experience in developing programming. And working in organizations like these. The salary is absolutely competitive."

Miller said she's willing to work with the senior citizens as they desperately wait for Mayores to fully reopen.

"I miss playing BINGO," Carter said. "I miss doing things. I learned how to shoot pool and everything here. I just wish they reopen it up soon as possible."

Miller said the center is also hiring a program development specialist and a translator. And soon they'll be putting out more aggressive ads through newspapers and radio. But she says people in the community can help spread the word by word of mouth.

The main office for the Neighborhood Health Association is located at 313 Jefferson Ave in downtown Toledo. You can contact them by calling 419-720-7883.