Kids take self-preservation classes at Frederick Douglass Community Center

Toledo kids are taking safety into their own hands, joining 3N Combat and Survival at the Frederick Douglass Community Center to learn self-defense and preservation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — According to human trafficking awareness website HTCourts.org, Ohio ranks 5th in the nation for human trafficking incidents.

The data gathered shows nearly half of the victims in 2020 were kids. It's one motivator for kids in Toledo to take their safety into their own hands.

To help with that, 3N Combat and Survival hosts a self-defense and preservation school at the Fredrick Douglass Community Center.

Students are kids, but instructors Aaron Brown and Emmanuel Young said that sometimes, parents and other adults in the community become students, too.

Students learn some martial arts, as well as how to get out of kidnapping situations, including handcuffs, duct tape and zip ties. They're also taught how to survive in wilderness situations as well.

Soon-to-be high school freshman Kamran Johnson has been taught how to easily gets out of handcuffs and duct tape.

He said he typically comes to the Fredrick Douglas Community Center for basketball.

One day, he noticed the defense class and decided to give it a try. That was two months ago.

"I should try and do this, so, I can like, be able to defend myself and everything, so I'm protected," Kamran said.

He said everyone should know how to protect themselves.

It's important to have confidence in yourself and know you can take care of yourself. This class can bring it out of you, Kamran said.

There is no perfect shape for this class: all the students are of various heights, shapes and ages.

Here, no one is a victim because everyone can escape.

Soon-to-be fifth-grade students Makenzie Allen and Nidor Brown wasted absolutely no time getting out of the cuffs behind their backs.

Nidor even has a scenario to keep her focused when she's being timed on her escape route.

"I'm in a dark basement. I see other people's handcuffs. There's tape on their mouth, their legs taped. So, I try to uncuff myself. Then I go help the other people," Nidor said. Her goal is for everyone to be free and safe.

Makenzie said she clears her mind during her escape time. She's also clear in her purpose for attending this class.

"Learning how to do stuff so you can protect yourself and other people that you care about," Makenzie said.

As the class instructor, Young said his years of knowledge in martial arts as a black belt and his survival skills needed to be put to good use. His solution was the school started here in Toledo a few months ago.

Young and his martial arts teacher, pendekar Brown, instruct the class together to help others, especially children, increase their chances of survival if taken.

"Don't allow them to put you in handcuffs or duct tape, fight your way off," Young said. "If they do put you in handcuffs or whatever, you have to escape."

He said teaching his students about wilderness survival is important, especially for inner-city kids.

"If they decide to take you further out, where there's wooded areas, you have to learn how to build a shelter, learn what type of herb to eat," Young said.

It's all about Fighting, Fleeing, and Surviving.

While the majority of reported human trafficking cases are of adults, Makenzie's mom, Sakisha Allen, isn't turning a blind eye or taking any chances. She's being proactive.

"It's definitely a concern. I can't be everywhere all the time," Allen said. "And, I mean, we're right smack in the middle of it."

While Makenzie is the smallest one in class, you'd assume she's the easiest to take and would be least likely to help herself. But you'd be underestimating her. She can escape just like anyone else.

But, those judgments are why she comes to class. Sakisha Allen said 3N Combat and Survival help keep her baby girl safe.

"It validates the fact that we put her in this, because we know she can take care of herself," Allen said.

Those interested in learning more information about the school's classes should follow the group on Instagram. Classes are at the Frederick Douglass Center on Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. and also for adults.

For more information on human trafficking and resources click here.