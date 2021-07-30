Toledo sees success with 'Our Community' initiative at city pools

Bikers, car fans and fraternities started hanging out at the pools to make sure the kids there are safe after someone brought a gun to one of the pools in June.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo opened its pools last month to give kids a safe place to cool off.

Just a few days later, someone brought a gun to Roosevelt pool.

That's when bikers, car fans and fraternities stepped up to protect the young people who want to enjoy the pool.

The groups started hanging out at all the city pools to keep an eye on the kids and make sure their summer stays safe and fun.

It's also about bonding time for both the kids and adults, a way to get a taste of how everyone is doing.

They've created a multi-generational community designed to inspire kids and keep pools safe, simply by being there and being aware.

"Since June 17, there hasn't been a single incident police have had to respond to," Toledo mayor Wade Kapzukiewicz said.

From swimming to the splash pad in Savage Park, the bikes, pizza and people follow.

Our Community has a presence from open until close at all local pools.

"The biker community kind of gets a bad rap because they don't realize a lot of the guys out here are their coaches, they're already out here doing good things," Our Community and Lucas County Homeboys member John Barnowski said.

Snacks serve as the ice breaker, but when an ice cream truck pulls up, even the adults displayed some child-like excitement trying to decide what to order.

The program was expected to end, but its success left everyone hungry for more.

"We would love to keep going with the program," Barnowski said.