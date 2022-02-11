Potholes plentiful in Toledo this year

City officials are doubling pothole crews heading out to patch holes created by the seasonal freeze-thaw cycle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Road workers are saying that thanks to last week's heavy snowfall and temperatures expected to keep fluctuating in the coming months there could be more potholes than usual around Toledo this year.

The city's commissioner for street and bridge maintenance for the city of Toledo, Jeremy Mikolajczyk, said that more crews have hit the road trying to fill as many potholes as they can.

"We have about 230 some requests in city works, so we're going through those requests right now, our crews are focused on main streets right now," Mikolajczk said.

After workers feel good about the main streets, they'll then move to residential areas.

Five road crews were out on the city streets Friday. Mikolajczk said there are typically two or three.

The patches crews are putting down now are just a temporary fix and will have to be redone when temperatures warm up.

"This time of year, unfortunately, we are bound to using cold patch mix which really is not a permanent patch so we also understand that we need to keep note of those so in the summer time when we get our hot mix we can go back and make proper repairs," Mikolajczk said.

To report potholes in your neighborhoods or streets to Engage Toledo 419-936-2020. If you feel like it's a dangerous pothole make sure to mention that when you report it. Workers will make it a priority and block it off until it can be fixed.