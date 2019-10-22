TOLEDO, Ohio — Following Friday night's shooting incident at Woodward High School and the nearby neighborhood during a Rogers vs. Woodward football game, Toledo Public Schools are changing rules for greater Friday night football safety.

Last Friday, multiple Toledo Police units combed the high school and the neighborhood surrounding the school after the report of the shooting, which came just after 9 p.m. as Woodward was playing Rogers. Evidence of shots fired was found at the high school. A parked vehicle was struck by one round. Casings were found in multiple locations on and off school grounds. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Beginning this week, Toledo Public Schools will implement the following changes related to football games. These changes are being made with the safety and security of students, staff, families and spectators in mind, TPS said.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. - games will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Only students who attend one of the participating schools will be admitted

Students must show school ID at the gate - students without a valid ID will not be admitted

Spectators who are not students may be asked to show valid ID

TPS elementary students/younger spectators must be accompanied by an adult at all times

Tickets will only be sold at the gate - no presale tickets sold at schools

No ticket sales after the end of the 2nd quarter

There will be no re-entry to the stadium

The student Dress Code must be followed at athletic events, meaning no gang-related attire, no masks or facial coverings or memorial t-shirts or clothing

No backpacks or large bags will be permitted into the stadium - all spectators and their belongings are subject to being searched

TPS Department of Public Safety and school personnel reserve the right to refuse entrance to any student or spectator.

