TSA intends to appoint Rob Koenig as interim director

The visual and performing arts charter school announced vice president Rob Koenig is assuming the role after Doug Mead leaves June 30.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Rob Koenig will become interim director of the Toledo School for the Arts on July 1, replacing Doug Mead, the current director of seven years.

Mead is leaving his position at the end of his contract the day prior for Terra State Community College.

In a note to staff and families, Mead said, "It has been an honor to lead this institution and I will always cherish the relationships I have made with so many of you. TSA is truly a unique treasure in Toledo, and I look forward to watching all the future success of this amazing institution!"

Koenig, the current vice president, has been with the Bowling Green State University-sponsored visual and performing arts charter school since it was opened in 1999.

He previously served as president of the TSA Board. He also led efforts such as bond funding and bridge financing for the school's "Next Big Thing" campaign that began in May.

Announced in a special board meeting Thursday, Koenig will hold the position until the board conducts a search for a permanent director.