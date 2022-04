The robber got away with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above story aired on Dec. 22, 2021.

Police are investigating after a man with a gun robbed a South Toledo sandwich shop Saturday.

Employees of the Subway shop at 1528 Broadway St. told police that shortly after 4:30 p.m., a man with a pistol came into the store and demanded money.