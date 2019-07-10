Safe-T-City program now accepting applications for 2023

Now in its 45th year, Safe-T-City teaches important life safety skills to kids entering kindergarten with lessons from Toledo police, teachers and guest speakers.

If you're from the area, you may remember taking part in a Safe-T-City program as a kid.

The program is entering its 45th year in Toledo and applications are open for summer sessions.

Offered by the Toledo Police Department, the program teaches children numerous life safety skills. Certified classroom teachers and guest speakers collaborate with police officers for the lessons, which are intended for children entering kindergarten in the upcoming school year.

Children will learn about pedestrian safety, bicycle safety, bus safety, electric, fire and water safety, and "stranger danger" through a series of activities including things like songs and art projects, movies and lessons in an outdoor miniature city.

"Safe-T-City" is complete with sidewalks, streets, buildings, traffic lights and stop signs for an interactive experience.

Families can register their children for one of four sessions:

June 14 - 23

June 26 – July 7

July 10 – 19

July 24 – Aug. 2

Children can participate in morning classes from 8:15 to 10:45 a.m. or in afternoon classes from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Scott Park Shelter House, 2201 Nebraska Ave., next to the Scott Park District Station.

Applications are available online at www.ToledoPolice.com or in person at the Toledo Police Department Safety Building at 525 N. Erie St.; Scott Park District Station at 2301 Nebraska Ave.; or Northwest District Station at 2330 W. Sylvania Ave.

Hard-copy applications can be dropped off at the Scott Park station or faxed to 419-936-3859.