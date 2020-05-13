TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the many questions with the coronavirus pandemic is what will college football look like in the fall and where do marching bands fit in that? Will bands be in the stands and on the field at halftime?

Spring is a big time for the Toledo Rocket Marching Band. Usually they would be doing in-person auditions right now, but everything has gone virtual. There have been some challenges, but the show must go on.



In the past they've done some auditions remotely with the woodwind and brass musicians but now 100% of the band members will be picked through these online tryouts.



"We rely on students coming to campus so that we can see them and work with them, give them feedback and see progress they make. That obviously isn't an option," said Dr. Andrew Rhodes.



Coaches say the dance team, color guard, twirlers and drum line have been The toughest auditions. Those all take team cooperation and working together.

Senior Ashley Venrick went through the virtual tryout. She said it was an odd experience but she must have done something right since she earned one of just three drum major spots.



"It was weird because I've never conducted through a video. I had a neighbor who also auditioned for drum major too. We helped each other with our videos. It was weird to collaborate like that but I'm glad it happened."



Both Venrick and Rhodes can agree on one thing: Neither can wait to take the field in the fall.



"I know that it will be very emotion experience for myself, the band, and alumni. People look out, they don't see the individual they see the rocket marching band. It's going to mean a lot to everyone taking those first steps back on to the Glass Bowl field," said Rhodes.



"Um, I'm trying not to cry. It's going to mean a lot because it's my last season and has been a huge part of my life. Its taught me so much about life. Getting that opportunity to be on the 50 yard line in front of thousands of fans is something you can't put into words and it's going to be an amazing opportunity," said Venrick.



Everyone in the Rocket Marching band is hopeful band camp happens this summer so come fall they can wow fans with their formations and new songs.

