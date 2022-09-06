'She's definitely starting from the ground up' | Toledo resident says landlord tossed belongings to the curb after eviction

City officials say the landlord will be cited, but Fair Housing Center representatives say this situation is indicative of a lack of mental health support.

The property on the corner of Douglas Road and Grantwood Drive now lays empty, but on the morning of June 9 hundreds of items sat out in the sun to be picked up by the garbage collectors.

It was the entire contents of the home Sheila and her two adult children rented for years.

"Their furniture, their clothing...I mean you know what it takes to put a household together, so she's starting from the ground up," her boyfriend, Grant Flemmings, said.

Sheila's neighbors and boyfriend freely admit she didn't do a good job of cleaning the home. The bushes and grass have grown high, and they understood when Sheila was hit with an eviction notice from the property owners.

But things turned sour when the owners, listed as N.E.D. III LLC according to the Lucas County auditor's office, decided they wanted to remove all of Sheila's belongings and put them on the side of the road, which is illegal and a code violation.

"She'll take all the action she needs to take and we'll go from there," Flemmings said.

Sheila's situation isn't uncommon for a mother like her. Her two children have autism and Sheila struggles with hoarding.

George Thomas with the Fair Housing Center said people who struggle with mental illness are often the very same people who fall into the crosshairs of eviction.

"Housing conditions issues, or issues related to repairs or maintenance, or perhaps damages to the property and mental health often lead up to an eviction in some way," Thomas said.

While Sheila and her family fell through the cracks, Thomas said if people have a disability that could put them in such a situation, the Fair Housing Center can help.

"We can sometimes help folks who are persons with disabilities avoid an eviction if their disability is the reason leading up to the eviction," Thomas said.

City officials said the landlord that had all of Sheila's belongings tossed will be cited, and they intend to recoup the cost of the lost items.