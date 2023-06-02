Attention Beverly residents- Republic Services to collect trash Saturday due to extreme heat, pollen Friday

The company says that due to extreme heat and heavy pollen, trucks overheated.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Due to extreme heat and heavy pollen causing vehicles to overheat, Republic Services could not service the Beverly neighborhood of Toledo earlier Friday afternoon.

TRS says that routes not completed today will be picked up Saturday. All residents should leave their cans at the curb until their location has been serviced.

In addition, TRS reminds all residents to be sure all trash is bagged, prior to being placed into trash carts or containers. This reduces chances of debris blowing out of trucks during the collection process. T

However, this does not apply to the recycling collection service.

For updates about waste and recycling collection schedules in your community, check republicservices.com/service-alerts or use the My Resource app for iOS or Android.

