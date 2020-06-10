Toledo Regional Walk to End Alzheimer's happening separately but together this year

This year, participants will put on purple Alzheimer's shirts and walk in their neighborhoods to show their support.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Although the Toledo Regional Walk to End Alzheimer's has to happen with the participants separated, they will still be united in an important cause.

Instead of meeting as a large group at Promenade Park, this year participants will put on purple Alzheimer's shirts and walk in their neighborhoods to show their support.

Registration is now open for the spread-out walk, happening on Oct. 10. Participants are encouraged to walk individually or in small groups in their neighborhoods to join the movement to end Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer’s disease is a fatal progressive brain disease that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed. In the United States, more than 5.8 million people live with Alzheimer’s disease. In Northwest Ohio, there are 32,000 individuals aged 65 and older living with the disease and there are 96,000 caregivers.

The Walk Ceremony, with the traditional Promise Garden Ceremony, will occur at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed. Local ProMedica hospitals will be the locations for view-only Promise Gardens. Participants can drive by ProMedica Perrysburg- Levis, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, and ProMedica Wildwood in Toledo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Promise Garden has different color flowers to represent one’s connection to the disease.

On Walk Day, participants are encouraged to:

Log onto Mainstage, the event’s interactive online experience

Livestream the opening Promise Garden Ceremony

Walk in your neighborhood

Track your steps using the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app

Visit the Promise Garden location

This year's goal is to raise $310,000 for free Alzheimer's education and support resources and to go toward Alzheimer's research.