Toledo to receive $188M in COVID-19 stimulus funds, large projects planned

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is to receive $188 million from the recent COVID-19 stimulus bill and there are several large projects in the works.
One such project is possibly building the city's own first responder training facility. The city released a preliminary vision Monday for the Toledo Recovery Plan.
The plan must be submitted to City Council and approved by Aug. 10.
The city is looking to build a new facility to train police officers and firefighters. The facility would mean Toledo would no longer need to rely on Owens Community College to provide a space.
$53 million would be allocated for budget stabilization purposes, $15 million for employee health and well-being, $30 million for youth, recreation, and parks, $30 million to create safe and livable neighborhoods, $30 million for job creation and redevelopment and $30 million for green and healthy housing.
Potential investments for budget stabilization include eliminating 2021 CIP transfer to further invest in capital projects, maintain at least $25 million in the rainy day fund through 2026 and reduce future debt costs.
Possible investments under employee health and well-being are equipment to improve basic services, office space improvements, and investing in the city's essential workforce.
The $30 million for youth, recreation and parks would include community center improvements, investments in parks and rec amenities, accessible equipment and funding for the arts.
The city will receive the first round of funding in May and the second round some time next year. All money must be spent by December 2024.