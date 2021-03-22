Toledo to receive $188M in COVID-19 stimulus funds, large projects planned

City may build new facility to train police officers and firefighters.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is to receive $188 million from the recent COVID-19 stimulus bill and there are several large projects in the works.

One such project is possibly building the city's own first responder training facility. The city released a preliminary vision Monday for the Toledo Recovery Plan.

The plan must be submitted to City Council and approved by Aug. 10.

The city is looking to build a new facility to train police officers and firefighters. The facility would mean Toledo would no longer need to rely on Owens Community College to provide a space.

$53 million would be allocated for budget stabilization purposes, $15 million for employee health and well-being, $30 million for youth, recreation, and parks, $30 million to create safe and livable neighborhoods, $30 million for job creation and redevelopment and $30 million for green and healthy housing.

Potential investments for budget stabilization include eliminating 2021 CIP transfer to further invest in capital projects, maintain at least $25 million in the rainy day fund through 2026 and reduce future debt costs.

Possible investments under employee health and well-being are equipment to improve basic services, office space improvements, and investing in the city's essential workforce.

The $30 million for youth, recreation and parks would include community center improvements, investments in parks and rec amenities, accessible equipment and funding for the arts.