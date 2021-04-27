Toledo ranks among top 100 in WalletHub’s ‘2021 Best Large Cities to Start a Business’

Toledo earned high marks for cost of living, business environment and access to resources.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Glass City is open for business. Toledo ranked 89th in top 100 "Best Large Cities to Start a Business," according to a WalletHub report.

In order to help aspiring entrepreneurs maximize their chances for long-term prosperity, WalletHub compared 100 U.S. cities across 21 key indicators of startup viability. The data set ranges from the five-year business survival rate to COVID-19 cases to office-space affordability.

Toledo scored high in business environment and access to resources making the city a great place to open shop. What made the Glass City stick out was the lowest average annual rent for office space at $11.93 per square foot; which is 6.7 times cheaper than in San Francisco, the city with the highest at $80.22 per square foot, according to WalletHub.

Other Ohio cities that made the list are:

67th – Columbus

82nd – Cincinnati

95th – Cleveland

Check out the full list here or WalletHub's interactive chart below.