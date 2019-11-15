TOLEDO, Ohio — And just like that: Christmas music everywhere. With Santa on hand to oversee festivities, The River flipped the switch on Christmas music at 7 a.m. Friday.

Mr. Claus arrived just after 6 a.m. at Toledo Express Airport, and received a Toledo police escort to the radio station.

The first song that kicked off the 2019 season? "Holly Jolly Christmas."

Love it or loathe it, the tradition of keeping Christmas caroling all season long is one to which The River is dedicated, as it brands itself "Toledo's Christmas Station" during the season. You can find Christmas music on the station at 101.5FM or streaming on its website, or through the iHeart radio app.

