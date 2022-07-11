Toledo public transportation offers free rides to Election Day polls

Rides will be available through Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, TARTA's paratransit service, TARTA's Call-A-Ride service and Toledo Area Jobs with Justice.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple public transportation companies will be offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day Tuesday.

“We see giving people a voice in who represents them as just as important as a trip to a place of work or a doctor or any other essential destination," TARTA Mobility Manager Daniel Hunt said.

TARTA also offers assistance readying voters for the polls through finding voting locations, planning routes and other resources.

Jobs with Justice Secretary Bob Lynn said transportation is the biggest obstacle when it comes to getting voters out to voting locations.

"A lot of times that's a real challenge when are you coming from work," he said. "Buses don't always go to the places you need to do and sometimes walking isn't feasible for a lot of the people we help."

For a ride through Jobs with Justice, call 419-868-3669.

TARTA also offers transportation services for riders with disabilities through the Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service.

“It’s important that we take an active role in enhancing the independence of our customers – in particular those with significant mobility challenges - by making it easier for them to vote," Hunt said.