TPS sees large interest in Virtual School

TOLEDO, Ohio — School districts are still working to adjust to what appears to be the new normal, for now.

The area's biggest district, Toledo Public Schools, is getting a better idea of how many families want to keep their kids home to start the school year.

In a curriculum and instruction committee meeting Tuesday, leaders announced their Virtual School is getting some traction in district households.

"Right now, we have over 2,700 students that are engaged or want to continue learning virtually," Executive Transformational Leader of Curriculum, James Gault said.

The district announced a virtual school option for families at the end of June.

Since the announcement, leaders said that they have been in contact with the interested families and will be providing more information to them as July ends.

Gault said the amount of families interested in online learning does impact staffing.

"It's a challenge because schools tend to run in a traditional format. As we left before COVID-19 hit, we staffed our buildings for this coming year in terms of five days in-school attendance," Gault said.

Families interested in the online option are asked to commit to the entire semester, which would end in December.

TPS has a soft deadline of Aug. 1 for families to sign up for the online learning option, but are looking at possibly extending it.

They are also asking families to sign up sooner rather than later, just so they can have all their technology before the year starts.

TPS has a board meeting on July 30, where they will discuss their reopening plans.