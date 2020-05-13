TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools released a video regarding how 2020 high school seniors will be graduating.

The district received guidelines from the state on how to hold graduation and released their plan Wednesday afternoon.

Leaders say the state allows three options and they had to decide between a virtual graduation, a drive-thru ceremony or a single family in person graduation that allows fewer than 10 people to be present.

TPS Superintendent, Dr. Romules Durant, said the district is having all three options for the schools; Virtual, drive-thru, and in-person.

Each school will have it's graduation on their originally scheduled date and time.

The ceremonies will begin virtually on May 19 and will be aired on YouTube and BCSN.

All of the drive-thru ceremonies will be held at the Stranahan Theater starting the week of June 1.

"You will be the first in the history to be virtual, the first to have a drive-thru, the first to have a drive-thru and a presentation of your diploma in front of your family as well as your superintendent who will be presenting it," Durant said.

TPS breaks down dates, times and particulars for each school in the three and a half minute video.

For parents, graduates and their families, this means there will be multiple options to see the high school senior graduate.

According to the superintendent, there will be pomp and circumstance, complete with the band, each student hearing their name called and other celebrations that would be seen at a normal graduation.

Below is the breakdown of what date high schools will be holding their graduations:

Virtual Ceremony Air Times (Airing on BCSN and YouTube)

Graduation Dates and times for 2020

Tuesday, May 19th - Toledo Early College at 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 21st - Toledo Technology Academy at 4 p.m

Friday, May 22nd

ANSAT at 10 a.m.

Jones Leadership Academy of Business at 1

Tuesday, May 26th

Bowsher at 10 a.m.

Rogers at 2 p.m.

Start at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27th

Woodward at 10 a.m.

Scott at 2 p.m.

Waite at 6 p.m.

Drive Through Graduation Dates and Times

Monday, June 1

Toledo Early College: 8 - 9:30 a.m.

ANSAT: 10 -11 a.m.

Rogers High School: Students with last names beginning A-K: noon - 2:30 pm

Rogers High School: Students with last names beginning L-Z: 3 -6 pm

Tuesday, June 2

Start High School: Students with last names beginning with A-G: 8 – 11 a.m.

Start High School: Students with last names beginning with H-P: noon – 3 p.m.

Start High School: Students with last names beginning with Q-Z: 3:30 - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3

Woodward High School: Students with last names beginning with A-K: 8 -10:30 a.m.

Woodward High School: Students with last names beginning with L-Z: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Scott High School: Students with the last names beginning with A-K: 1 – 3 p.m.

Scott High School: Students with the last names beginning with L-Z: 3 – 5 p.m.

Jones Leadership Academy: All students: 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 4

Bowsher High School: Students with the last names beginning with A-G: 8-11 a.m.

Bowsher High School: Students with the last names beginning with H-O: noon – 3 p.m.

Bowsher High School: Students with the last names beginning with P-Z: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 5

Toledo Technology Academy: All students: 8 - 9:30 a.m.

Waite High School: Students with the last names beginning with A-L: 10 a.m-1 p.m.

Waite High School: Students with the last names beginning with M-Z: 2 - 5:30 p.m.

Each school will communicate with senior families regarding drive through logistics. Please follow the instructions provided by your high school.

