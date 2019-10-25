TOLEDO, Ohio — A threat Thursday morning forced Start High School to lockdown and caused concern and frustration over how everything was handled.

Toledo Public School leaders spoke with WTOL 11 about what they do when these situations happen. They said all of the situations are handled on a case-by-case basis.

One big concern over Thursday's lockdown was that parents said they were not notified from the school and they found out from their kid or social media.

According to TPS, the reason parents may not have received the all-call was because at the time, their phone lines were down because of the outage affecting northwest Ohio this morning.

In terms of what the district does inside and around the school during lockdown, the TPS director of Public Safety, Diana Ruiz-Krause said there is no one answer when these thing happen. They have to make the decision based off the situation and it's severity.

"We went through the school make sure there's nothing in the school. No weapons, no other threats to the school. We follow the protocols based on the type of threat and the specifics related to that threat," said TPS Director of Public Safety, Diana Ruiz-Krause.

Ruiz-Krause said their student's safety is always a top concern no matter what happens. She also said they are investigating the threat that came and if they find who sent it, the person(s) will be prosecuted.

