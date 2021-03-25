Toledo Public Schools plan in-person graduation ceremonies

COVID-19 protocols of mask-wearing and social distancing will be in effect, the district says. Traditional proms will not be held, though, the district said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In-person pomp and circumstance returns for the graduating classes of 2021 for Toledo Public Schools, the district announced Thursday.

The district notes that COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly enforced for graduation, including graduates and guests wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

Due to capacity restrictions at each facility, graduates will be limited to the number of guests they can invite to their school’s ceremony; graduates will be allowed two, three or four guests – each high school will confirm that information with students.

If state or local health officials determine that in-person events need to be canceled or altered due to an increase of COVID-19 cases or for other unforeseen circumstances, TPS said it has alternative plans ready to implement.

While graduations will occur in person, the tradition of prom will not go on, the district said.

Instead, schools will have the option to hold alternative events where all attendees will be required to follow safety guidelines and protocols. Each high school will share information about end-of-the-year events directly with students and families.

TPS GRADUATION SCHEDULE

Monday, May 24

Toledo Early College – 10 a.m. at Stranahan Theater

Jones Leadership Academy - 2 p.m. at the Glass Pavilion at Toledo Art Museum

Toledo Technology Academy – 5 p.m. at the Crystal Ellis Center at the DeVilbiss campus

Tuesday, May 25

Aerospace & Natural Science Academy of Toledo – 10 a.m. at the Crystal Ellis Center at the DeVilbiss Campus

Rogers High School – 5 p.m. at Stranahan Theater

Tuesday, June 1

Bowsher High School – 10 a.m. at Savage Hall at the University of Toledo

Scott High School – 2 p.m. at Scott High School’s Field House

Start High School – 5 p.m. at Savage Hall at the University of Toledo

Wednesday, June 2