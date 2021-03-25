Toledo Public Schools plan in-person graduation ceremonies

TOLEDO, Ohio — In-person pomp and circumstance returns for the graduating classes of 2021 for Toledo Public Schools, the district announced Thursday.
The district notes that COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly enforced for graduation, including graduates and guests wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.
Due to capacity restrictions at each facility, graduates will be limited to the number of guests they can invite to their school’s ceremony; graduates will be allowed two, three or four guests – each high school will confirm that information with students.
If state or local health officials determine that in-person events need to be canceled or altered due to an increase of COVID-19 cases or for other unforeseen circumstances, TPS said it has alternative plans ready to implement.
While graduations will occur in person, the tradition of prom will not go on, the district said.
Instead, schools will have the option to hold alternative events where all attendees will be required to follow safety guidelines and protocols. Each high school will share information about end-of-the-year events directly with students and families.
TPS GRADUATION SCHEDULE
Monday, May 24
- Toledo Early College – 10 a.m. at Stranahan Theater
- Jones Leadership Academy - 2 p.m. at the Glass Pavilion at Toledo Art Museum
- Toledo Technology Academy – 5 p.m. at the Crystal Ellis Center at the DeVilbiss campus
Tuesday, May 25
- Aerospace & Natural Science Academy of Toledo – 10 a.m. at the Crystal Ellis Center at the DeVilbiss Campus
- Rogers High School – 5 p.m. at Stranahan Theater
Tuesday, June 1
- Bowsher High School – 10 a.m. at Savage Hall at the University of Toledo
- Scott High School – 2 p.m. at Scott High School’s Field House
- Start High School – 5 p.m. at Savage Hall at the University of Toledo
Wednesday, June 2
- Woodward High School – 10 a.m. at Woodward High School’s gymnasium
- Waite High School – 6 p.m. at Waite High School’s Field House