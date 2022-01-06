x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Toledo Public Schools limiting ticket sales to City League sporting events

The district cited 'a number of extenuating circumstances,' including COVID and limited staffing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools announced Thursday it is limiting the number of people who can attend City League athletic events.

The district cited a "number of extenuating circumstances," including COVID-19 and limited staffing. Changes include:

  • Ticket sales will be limited to four per athlete.
  • Each athlete will use their student ID number to purchase tickets for his/her parents.
  • No student tickets will be sold.
  • When entering the game, the ticket holder must present his/her ticket and a valid photo ID that shows he/she is 21 years of age or older.
  • Children 5 years of age and younger will be admitted for free with an adult who has purchased a ticket.
  • All non-league games will be limited to 250 tickets - that includes 50 tickets that will be sold at the gate.

    

Related Articles

In Other News

New jazz spot opens in downtown Toledo