Toledo Public Schools holds immunization event to help keep children up to date during pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Public Schools district is working to make sure kids aren't falling behind on their vaccines this year.

They teamed up with Health Partners of Western Ohio and other community groups to help make sure children are up to date on their vaccines.

The events were help at the Rams Health Center at Rogers High School and Bulldog Health Center at Scott High School.

Family Nurse Practitioner, Jaimie Devine, said they are specifically trying to focus on people 18 years and younger.

"Our focus is to try and get kids caugwht up on their vaccinations because due to COVID and the pandemic, those well-child visits have kind of fallen through the wayside," Devine said.

She said there has been a lot of talk this year about getting flu shots for kids with the pandemic, but the best way to protect your kids is to get them vaccinated.

"They really should because it is flu season and we want to try and prevent as many flu cases as possible," she said.

Devine said Wednesday's immunization event was expected to bring at least 40 families, but they were also accepting walk-ins so there have been more than that.

The Rams Health Center is not just open to TPS staff and families. It's open to the community as well.

They offer immunizations and other wellness visits. The Rams Health Center hours are available here.