TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with Toledo Public Schools are continuing their efforts to make sure students in the district have WiFi and laptops to do keep up with homework as Ohio schools continue on from home.

"There are still quite a few families that don't have internet and until every family has that, you have some that can participate in online learning and some that can't. So, our goal is try to narrow that gap until there's no gap at all," executive transformational leader of curriculum at TPS, Jim Gault said.

There are currently 8,100 families within TPS. Leaders said that over the last two weeks, Chromebooks have been handed out to each of them.

It's important to note, families cannot drive up and request a laptop, it is by appointment only and the district will be in contact.

"We are scheduling just around a thousand appointments a day and we're handing out around 600 devices each and every day," Gault said.

If families do not have internet access, the district has two options to help with that as well.

"We've been able to assist in terms of WiFi on buses, we also been able to give out some hot-spots to our families that are in need, as well as devices. We need to make sure everybody has the opportunity to learn in an online environment," Gault said.

Distribution is happening at six locations across the district. Once families have the Chromebooks, students can log in with their 900 number, and multiple students can utilize the device.

If you haven't received a call yet, Gault said, be patient. They are continuing to make calls daily and set up appointments.

He said he expects all of the Chromebooks to be passed out by the end of April. Laptops will be returned once the student come back to school.

