TOLEDO, Ohio — A number of changes are already in the works when it comes to your child's education in Ohio.

The possibility of finishing the year from home, changes to state testing and the fate of high school graduation are all things that have had an impact on Ohio kids because of the coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, along with state legislators, have made the decision to waive testing for the year.

Leaders with Toledo Public Schools said that this change comes as a sigh of relief for students, knowing if they come back to school, they won't have to go straight into spring testing.

TPS superintendent Dr. Romules Durant made clear, however, that this isn't a break and students still need to be learning at the same standards as before.

"Where students were at progressively in the third quarter will determine third graders who go on to fourth grade. At the same time, graduation will be determined on the same progression. If students were on track going through the third quarter. They'll continue to go right into graduation deemed by the district," Durant said.

According to Durant, those who are not meeting expectations will have someone reaching out to them for credit recovery.

For seniors, they are figuring out ways to still have senior activities, prom and graduation if they have to finish the year from home.

No testing also means no state report cards this fall because that's how the grades are determined.

Durant said the biggest thing to do now is stay in touch with students and make sure they are on top of all their work so they're progressing at the right speed.

