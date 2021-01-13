Chris Varwig returns as TPS Board of Education President

Varwig has been on the board for eight years and previously served as president back in 2017.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is bringing back a familiar face, as Chris Varwig makes her return as the district's board of education president.

She said she is honored to be back in this role, and thinks this time around will be a bit more challenging, especially considering the year students, teachers, and parents have gone through. However, she's ready to take on the challenge.

"Right now, I don't see 2021 starting out any different, I will say that. With that said, maybe I have more experience now as opposed to before. So, I think I'll be a little more settled into the position," Varwig said.

The first thing at the top of her to-do list is working to have kids learning in the building once again, which means vaccinating teachers and staff the time comes.

"Just getting our kids back in school; it's amazing that we even have to say something like that, but with the circumstances being what they are, that's our top priority," she said.

The board is set to vote later this month on whether the district will move ahead with in-person learning. From there, Varwig said she wants to continue the district's momentum of building awareness of career tech schools and outreach with students.