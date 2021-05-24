Toledo Public Schools celebrates class of 2021 with in-person graduation

This year's traditions are a bit more normal than last year as they were able to hold graduations inside and in-person.

TOLEDO, Ohio — High School graduation season is here.

Toledo Public Schools kicked off its week of celebrations with three graduation ceremonies Monday. This year's traditions are a bit more normal than last year as they are able to hold graduations inside and in-person.

The district started the graduations with high school seniors from Toledo Early College, Jones Leadership Academy and Toledo Technology Academy.

Being able to have graduation in-person is a big deal for teachers, parents and students. Some of the students and teachers didn't think they would get to see this day and celebrate together because of COVID-19.

"We've accomplished a lot despite the adversities of the pandemic and having to learn virtual," said Chloe Chandler, JLA salutatorian. "It makes a statement that we are overcomers."

They say being able to have family and friends all in one place for the class of 2021 makes the day memorable and has everyone excited.

"I've had them two years in a row to see all that they've accomplished," science teacher Deanna Rice said. "To get here in any year, but especially this year, where they are so flexible and so resilient, I'm just really proud of them."