TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools (TPS) began their first day of 'grab and go' meal options at eight locations within their district.

On a daily basis, TPS is tasked with feeding 90 percent of their students.

Waite High School had 600 meals ready to be served to their community Wednesday.

Within 15 minutes of pick-up beginning, volunteers had already served over 60 meals.

Each weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the district will provide a lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning.

Officials say all meals will fall under the federal guidelines for nutrition as well.

"Right now, we're giving what we consider to be a cold meal. We are looking at what we can do to change that up over time. Bear with us, as we're rolling this out today. There will be changes as we learn from day to day to make sure we hit the need of our community," said Executive Transformation Leader, Jim Gault.

The district is providing meals to children under the age of 18, TPS student or not. Although, kids do have to be present to get the meal.

Although schools are closed, learning and eating healthy are essential. That's what all districts in our area are still providing.

Parents also have expressed what this change is like having to pick up meals for their kids.

"We have them signed up for everyday that this is going on. So we'll be here everyday, same experience everyday," said one TPS parent, Sean Washington.

According to a district official, TPS has 90 percent of their students on free and reduced lunch. On a daily basis, they serve around 21,000 meals.

That means getting those kids fed, are a top priority because some parents need that assistance, especially now.

"I'm just glad that they're out here helping and providing for our kids. I'm laid-off work right now so this is something that we really needed" said Washington.

Families have the option to walk-up or drive-thru to get meals, volunteers will be keeping their distance as much as possible.

Another TPS parent said she's thankful for this option because it allows her to take the kids out for fresh air and budget her money.

"Its just me and my children. It really helps out because I budget myself and that's one to two extra meals in there I did not budget for," said parent, Connie Montez.

The parents say during this time, they'll be trying to keep their kids on a schedule when it comes to doing schoolwork.

"They'll be doing some studies from about, 8 until about 9:30 or 10. We'll walk up here do our lunch, go back and do a little more studies. Then we'll be done for the day," said Montez.

Both families said having locations to get meals is a true blessing and they will be getting meals everyday because times are getting tougher as more businesses begin to close.

In order to have enough meals each day, TPS is urging parents or guardians to call 211 with the United Way and let them know what days they will be coming and how many meals are needed.

Those pick-up locations are:

Bowsher High School

Jones Leadership Academy

Rogers High School

Scott High School

Start High School

TTA/DeVilbiss High School

Waite High School

Woodward High School

