TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools (TPS) have decided to move to pass/fail grades for all grade levels except those in high school.

High schools students will be graded off a baseline system of previous grades.

Leaders at TPS came to this decision after considering how families and students have been affected by the pandemic and guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine to ensure student weren't harmed.

The baseline for high school students is determined on whether the class is year-long or semester.

Year-long classes will take the average of all three quarters. Semester classes will be based off third quarter grading.

This decision is a fair one according to Executive Transformational Leader of Curriculum at TPS, Jim Gault.

"Some students have limited technology, some students have had other issues such as sickness that they've dealt with. So we're looking at the history of the student to set that baseline and allowing them to move that grade up as opposed to just grading them on a traditional A through F scale," Gault said.

By making these changes, he said it allows all students not to be harmed for the rest of the year.

It also allows students in high school to improve their grades while doing school work at home.

They've also changed graduation requirements for 2020 seniors.

Gault said TPS graduation requirements are 21 credits, which is higher than the state's. They've now lowered it down to the state requirement.

