Toledo Public Schools adding more cameras to buses

Five cameras will be installed on 130 TPS buses to improve safety and allow for remote monitoring in real time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is hoping to add more safety features when it comes to making sure kids get to and from school without incident.

The district's director of transportation, Cindy Fox, said the buses had three cameras before, but now will have five.

Four will point inside the bus at students and the driver, and the fifth will point to the front of the bus to give a driver's point of view.

Fox said having the camera pointed at the front of the bus will help the district identify drivers who drive past the bus when the stop sign arm is out. She said they will be able to see the license plate and give that to police.

Along with that, she said they will be able to see if students are following the driver's hand signals to cross the street.

The cameras that the district is trading out are 15 years old. With the new cameras, Fox said the district will be able to investigate anything that happened on the bus in real-time and will know what exactly happened.

"We are updating them to a live camera feed into them, so if there is any situation that arises, we can automatically go into that and retrieve that data instead of waiting until the bus gets back here to get that information," Fox said.

The district has updated 38 buses so far and plans on doing 130 buses.

Other districts do have cameras in their buses as well.

Fox says it will still take several weeks to install all the cameras on TPS buses.